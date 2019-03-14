Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) Given a €28.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Citigroup set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.62 ($29.79) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.70 ($28.72) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €25.21 ($29.32).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €21.75 ($25.29) on Thursday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €14.23 ($16.55) and a 52-week high of €31.26 ($36.35).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

