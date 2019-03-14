Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.35.

NYSE DKS opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dicks Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $29.69 and a twelve month high of $40.87.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on DKS. Citigroup lowered Dicks Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dicks Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.95.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

