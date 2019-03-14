Digital Asset Exchange Token (DAXT) Price Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

Digital Asset Exchange Token (CURRENCY:DAXT) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Digital Asset Exchange Token has a total market cap of $0.00 and $63.00 worth of Digital Asset Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Asset Exchange Token token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, Digital Asset Exchange Token has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00382803 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.01675519 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00229648 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004865 BTC.

About Digital Asset Exchange Token

Digital Asset Exchange Token’s total supply is 112,516,628 tokens. Digital Asset Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @BlockEx. The official website for Digital Asset Exchange Token is daxt.io.

Buying and Selling Digital Asset Exchange Token

Digital Asset Exchange Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Asset Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Asset Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Asset Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

