Digital Asset Guarantee Token Price Tops $0.0439 (DAGT)

Digital Asset Guarantee Token (CURRENCY:DAGT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Digital Asset Guarantee Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00001120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Iquant, FCoin and TOPBTC. In the last week, Digital Asset Guarantee Token has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Asset Guarantee Token has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $375,379.00 worth of Digital Asset Guarantee Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Asset Guarantee Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00385522 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.01698992 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00236464 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Digital Asset Guarantee Token Token Profile

Digital Asset Guarantee Token’s total supply is 100,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,052,330 tokens. Digital Asset Guarantee Token’s official Twitter account is @DAGTofficial. The official website for Digital Asset Guarantee Token is www.dagt.io.

Buying and Selling Digital Asset Guarantee Token

Digital Asset Guarantee Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Iquant and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Asset Guarantee Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Asset Guarantee Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Asset Guarantee Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Asset Guarantee Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Asset Guarantee Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.