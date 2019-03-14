Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will report sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the lowest is $1.50 billion. Dillard’s posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full year sales of $6.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS.

DDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.57.

Shares of Dillard’s stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.21. 212,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,953. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $55.73 and a 52 week high of $98.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

