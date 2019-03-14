Dimecoin (DIME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.85 Million

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $1,444.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Novaexchange and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00022994 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00024082 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011250 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000420 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

