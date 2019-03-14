Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 15th. Analysts expect Diplomat Pharmacy to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

DPLO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.74. Diplomat Pharmacy has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $28.74.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DPLO. Zacks Investment Research cut Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Diplomat Pharmacy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Svb Leerink cut Diplomat Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut Diplomat Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Diplomat Pharmacy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

