DLH Holdings Corp (DLHC) Major Shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Sells 51,874 Shares

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 51,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $312,281.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 10,833 shares of DLH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $66,081.30.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 25,000 shares of DLH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $157,500.00.

On Monday, February 25th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 8,286 shares of DLH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $52,201.80.

DLHC opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.73. DLH Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $6.55.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. DLH had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 4.66%. Analysts expect that DLH Holdings Corp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of DLH in a report on Sunday, February 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DLH stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,217 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 4.24% of DLH worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

