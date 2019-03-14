Dollar General Corp. (DG) Receives $114.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $127.00 price objective on Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $9.04 on Friday, reaching $111.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,235,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,119. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $86.87 and a twelve month high of $121.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.05). Dollar General had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 32,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.63, for a total transaction of $3,627,081.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,718,060.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 282.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products, and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J. L.

