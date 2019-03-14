DopeCoin (DOPE) Price Tops $0.0056 on Exchanges

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last week, DopeCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $655,293.00 and $712.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.01443052 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00020809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00002237 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DopeCoin Coin Trading

DopeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.