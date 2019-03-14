DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DWDP. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DWDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Cowen lowered DowDuPont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on DowDuPont from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.28.

DowDuPont stock opened at $55.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $130.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. DowDuPont Inc has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $71.93.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.47%. Equities analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

