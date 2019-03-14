Doyle Wealth Management Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,474,024 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $402,845,000 after acquiring an additional 25,332 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.39.

Shares of UNP opened at $166.83 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $126.37 and a 52-week high of $172.44. The company has a market capitalization of $120.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase 150,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

