Dropil (DROP) Price Tops $0.0005

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 14th. Dropil has a market cap of $10.82 million and approximately $679.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dropil has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Dropil token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, IDAX and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009891 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00022353 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00024336 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 2,406.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005115 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004719 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005145 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00015247 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00013866 BTC.

Dropil Token Profile

Dropil (DROP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,694,026,005 tokens. The official website for Dropil is dropil.com. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil.

Dropil Token Trading

Dropil can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDAX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dropil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dropil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

