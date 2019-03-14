DRP Utility (DRPU) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22,681.00

DRP Utility (CURRENCY:DRPU) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, DRP Utility has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. DRP Utility has a market cap of $594,388.00 and approximately $22,681.00 worth of DRP Utility was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DRP Utility token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002244 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $650.92 or 0.16599958 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00046484 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00001270 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About DRP Utility

DRP Utility (DRPU) is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2017. DRP Utility’s total supply is 3,530,373 tokens. The official website for DRP Utility is www.dcorp.it. The official message board for DRP Utility is medium.com/@DCORP. DRP Utility’s official Twitter account is @DcorpVC.

Buying and Selling DRP Utility

DRP Utility can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRP Utility directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DRP Utility should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DRP Utility using one of the exchanges listed above.

