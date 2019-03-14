Duke Energy (DUK) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Monday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.46.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $90.56 on Monday. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

In related news, Chairman Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $1,348,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $67,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,878. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 21,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

