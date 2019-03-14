Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Standpoint Research started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.48.
NYSE ABBV opened at $78.93 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $75.77 and a 1 year high of $120.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). AbbVie had a net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 1,343.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.
AbbVie announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $1,248,436.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,374,447.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,322 shares in the company, valued at $12,088,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,797 shares of company stock worth $5,748,437. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.
Recommended Story: Liquidity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.