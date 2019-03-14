East West Bancorp (EWBC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $58.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “East West Bancorp's shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Increase in loans and deposits along with rising interest rates are expected to support revenues. While rise in operating expenses and credit costs are expected to hamper bottom line growth to some extent, the company’s steady capital deployment plan reflects strong balance sheet position. Also, the company's efforts to improve fee-based income will likely aid growth.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EWBC. BidaskClub upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded East West Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

EWBC opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $73.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $411.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total transaction of $100,121.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $116,361.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 643.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4,203.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,209,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,135,320 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

