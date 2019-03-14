Eastman Chemical (EMN) Holdings Boosted by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Eastman Chemical worth $45,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.90.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $80.95 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $110.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.21). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

