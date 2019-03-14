eBay Inc (EBAY) Shares Sold by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 35,456 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.3% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 23,584,773 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $778,769,000 after buying an additional 71,258 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in eBay by 14.6% during the third quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 21,666,149 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $715,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,032 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in eBay by 74.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,883,506 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $590,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,060 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in eBay by 4.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,230,455 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $436,869,000 after purchasing an additional 611,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in eBay by 30,706.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,508,428 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $413,028,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut eBay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on eBay to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on eBay to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 23.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 17,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.21 per share, for a total transaction of $501,771.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 289,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,529.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 10,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $349,345.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “eBay Inc (EBAY) Shares Sold by Neuburgh Advisers LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/ebay-inc-ebay-shares-sold-by-neuburgh-advisers-llc.html.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.