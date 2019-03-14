Shares of ECR Minerals PLC (LON:ECR) shot up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01). 5,660,367 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of ∞ from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/ecr-minerals-ecr-shares-up-15-2.html.

About ECR Minerals (LON:ECR)

ECR Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral projects in Argentina, the Philippines, and Australia. The company has 100% interests in the Avoca, Bailieston, Moormbool, and Timor gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. The company has a 25% interest in the Danglay epithermal gold project located in a prolific gold and copper mining district in the north of the Philippines; and a 100% interest in the SLM gold project situated in La Rioja Province, Argentina.

