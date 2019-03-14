Edison International (EIX) Given New $66.50 Price Target at Mizuho

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $57.00 to $66.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.66% from the company’s previous close.

EIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Edison International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Edison International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

Edison International stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.78. 473,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,325. Edison International has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). Edison International had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Edison International by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

