Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 33,011 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 147.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,011 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.14% of Acuity Brands worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 401,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,170,000 after purchasing an additional 119,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Roth Capital set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

NYSE:AYI traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.56. 1,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.48 and a 1 year high of $173.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.30. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $932.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

