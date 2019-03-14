Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 270.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,687 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $13,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,020,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,886,000 after buying an additional 990,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,519,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,963,000 after buying an additional 971,056 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 4,972.4% during the fourth quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 4,126,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,084,000 after buying an additional 4,045,454 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,785,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,562,000 after buying an additional 1,371,704 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 91.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,196,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,505,000 after buying an additional 1,050,154 shares during the period.

Get iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd alerts:

BMV SHY traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.75. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,794. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 1 year low of $1,477.38 and a 1 year high of $1,667.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1543 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/edmond-de-rothschild-holding-s-a-increases-holdings-in-ishares-barclays-1-3-year-treasry-bnd-fd-shy.html.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.