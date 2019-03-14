Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $874,034.00

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Education Ecosystem token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Gate.io, IDEX and Exrates. Education Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $874,034.00 and approximately $3,283.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00384575 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025785 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.01692233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00239656 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Token Profile

Education Ecosystem was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,789,857 tokens. The official website for Education Ecosystem is tokensale.liveedu.tv. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here. Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico.

Education Ecosystem Token Trading

Education Ecosystem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, Mercatox, Exrates and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Education Ecosystem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Education Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

