eGain (EGAN) Shares Down 11%

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN)’s share price dropped 11% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.09. Approximately 1,148,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 391,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

EGAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. eGain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.31.

The company has a market cap of $347.63 million, a PE ratio of 113.09, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.53.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. eGain had a negative return on equity of 57.09% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eGain Corp will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brett A. Shockley sold 61,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $712,447.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 986,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,420,346.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett A. Shockley sold 48,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $562,787.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,212.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,208 shares of company stock worth $1,577,625 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of eGain by 310.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 155,931 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 107.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGAN)

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

