Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2019

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

ELAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 17th. Argus began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.48.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $799.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $314,448,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 115,239.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,766,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $176,182,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $176,182,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,504 shares during the last quarter.

About Elanco Animal Health

There is no company description available for Elanco Animal Health Inc

