Eland Oil & Gas (ELA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Eland Oil & Gas (LON:ELA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday.

ELA stock opened at GBX 125.47 ($1.64) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. Eland Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of GBX 77 ($1.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 138.50 ($1.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $265.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30.

About Eland Oil & Gas

Eland Oil & Gas PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the OML 40 license, which covers an area of 498 square kilometers located in the Niger Delta; and a 40% interest in the Ubima field that covers an area of 65 square kilometers located in the northern part of Rivers State.

