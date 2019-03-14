Elastic One Day Trading Volume Reaches $33,450.00 (XEL)

Elastic (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last week, Elastic has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Elastic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Elastic has a market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $33,450.00 worth of Elastic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MOAC (MOAC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00019360 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00068504 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000580 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000781 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Elastic Coin Profile

Elastic (XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2017. Elastic’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. Elastic’s official website is www.elastic.pw. The Reddit community for Elastic is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastic’s official message board is talk.elasticexplorer.org. Elastic’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin.

Elastic Coin Trading

Elastic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

