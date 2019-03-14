ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (ECIFY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

ECIFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

ECIFY stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.96. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $3.64.

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR Company Profile

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

