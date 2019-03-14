Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup set a $124.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, February 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.06.

NYSE LLY opened at $124.31 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $74.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 44.66%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,847 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $1,828,556.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,663 shares in the company, valued at $13,506,095.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 833,190 shares of company stock worth $102,388,102 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

