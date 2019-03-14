Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Shares Bought by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,550 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for about 5.2% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $25,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY opened at $124.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $74.51 and a 1 year high of $130.51.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 44.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.645 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Citigroup set a $124.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.06.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $6,094,928.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,963,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,889,026,964.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 833,190 shares of company stock worth $102,388,102. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

