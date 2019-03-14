Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.4% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $520,000. Cortland Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,805,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 285,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,642,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 703,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,890,000 after buying an additional 145,625 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $283.15 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $235.46 and a 52 week high of $296.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

