Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.07. 1,447,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $123.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

