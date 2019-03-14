Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $5.16 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 50,800 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FedEx were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 551,315 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $132,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,473 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. Focused Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,774,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 75,846 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. ValuEngine upgraded FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

NYSE FDX opened at $179.53 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $150.94 and a 12 month high of $266.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.02). FedEx had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $162.92 per share, with a total value of $1,140,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,942.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total value of $419,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,185 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

