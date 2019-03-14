Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $259,000 in AU Optronics Corp (AUO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AU Optronics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,254,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,591,000 after purchasing an additional 665,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AU Optronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of AU Optronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AU Optronics by 892.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 78,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 70,786 shares during the period. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AU Optronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AUO opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AU Optronics Corp has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.72.

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. AU Optronics had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that AU Optronics Corp will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AU Optronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. AU Optronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.

