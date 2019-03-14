Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 25,000 Shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (LTXB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LTXB. BidaskClub raised shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Stephens downgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

In related news, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $201,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Brian Mccall sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,140,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,519 shares of company stock worth $2,015,321 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LTXB opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $47.18.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $96.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.43 million. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from LegacyTexas Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 4th. LegacyTexas Financial Group’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

