Enbridge Inc (ENB) Stake Lessened by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 520,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,571 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $16,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 349,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Albert Monaco purchased 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.33 per share, with a total value of $385,069.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cynthia L. Hansen purchased 799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.13 per share, for a total transaction of $39,254.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 105,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,431.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 9,406 shares of company stock worth $459,513. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.46.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.70. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

