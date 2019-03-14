Endeavour Mining (EDV) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Pi Financial dropped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$26.25 to C$25.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.10.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$20.56 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$16.34 and a 52-week high of C$24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34.

In related news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.09, for a total value of C$210,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,543,607.12. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $672,575 over the last 90 days.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. The company owns interests in the Agbaou mine located in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire; Tabakoto mine situated in southwestern Mali; Karma mine located in Burkina Faso covering an area of 856 square kilometers; Ity Carbon-In-Leach project situated in Côte d'Ivoire; Houndé project located in Burkina Faso covering an area of 1,075 square kilometers; and Kalana project covering an area of 387 square kilometers situated in Mali.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.