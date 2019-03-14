Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lessened its stake in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,652,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,086 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Energizer were worth $74,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Energizer by 40.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Energizer by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,160,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,647,000 after acquiring an additional 243,347 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 247.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 105,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 45.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,967. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86. Energizer Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.74 and a fifty-two week high of $65.57. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. Energizer had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 452.08%. The company had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 35.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Energizer to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/energizer-holdings-inc-enr-shares-sold-by-london-co-of-virginia.html.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.