Energous Corp (WATT) Holdings Cut by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Energous worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WATT. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energous during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Energous during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Energous by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Energous during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energous during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. 24.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WATT shares. ValuEngine cut Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 3,400 shares of Energous stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $25,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,199 shares in the company, valued at $880,164.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $28,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,619 shares of company stock worth $218,492 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

WATT opened at $6.14 on Thursday. Energous Corp has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $164.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Energous had a negative return on equity of 170.01% and a negative net margin of 10,168.85%. Research analysts forecast that Energous Corp will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. It develops WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enables charging with mobility under software control.

