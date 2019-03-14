EnerSys (ENS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,065,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,109 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $82,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,635,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 6,606.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,193,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 1,227.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 35,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Todd M. Sechrist sold 24,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $1,696,672.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,001.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. William Blair upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.77 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EnerSys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.55.

EnerSys stock opened at $68.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $89.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). EnerSys had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

