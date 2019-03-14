Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Position Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,608.2% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,802,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513,942 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3,877.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,367,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257,649 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 42,260,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,214,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,671,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $565,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $243,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,654,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,300,501.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $733,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $28.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America set a $32.00 target price on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.41.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

