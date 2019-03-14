EOG Resources (EOG) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) in a report issued on Wednesday. Barclays currently has a $138.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $124.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.68.

NYSE EOG opened at $88.57 on Wednesday. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.10). EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

In other news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $113,114.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,478,138.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ezra Y. Yacob sold 2,388 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $235,862.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,528.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,834 shares of company stock worth $640,668 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 565 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

