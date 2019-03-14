eosBLACK (BLACK) Market Capitalization Tops $0.00

eosBLACK (CURRENCY:BLACK) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. eosBLACK has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $606.00 worth of eosBLACK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, eosBLACK has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One eosBLACK token can currently be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000520 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Cashierest, DragonEX and BigONE.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00386992 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.67 or 0.01699015 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00238151 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004991 BTC.

eosBLACK Profile

eosBLACK launched on August 21st, 2018. eosBLACK’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for eosBLACK is medium.com/@eosblack. The official website for eosBLACK is eosblack.io. eosBLACK’s official Twitter account is @EOSBLACK_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eosBLACK

eosBLACK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, DragonEX, Bancor Network and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosBLACK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosBLACK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosBLACK using one of the exchanges listed above.

