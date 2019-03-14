EP Global Opportunities Trust PLC (EPG) Raises Dividend to GBX 6.50 Per Share

EP Global Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:EPG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from EP Global Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $5.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of EPG stock opened at GBX 299.66 ($3.92) on Thursday. EP Global Opportunities Trust has a one year low of GBX 287.75 ($3.76) and a one year high of GBX 331 ($4.33).

About EP Global Opportunities Trust

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

