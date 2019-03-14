Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $15,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.88.

GD opened at $171.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $143.87 and a twelve month high of $229.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $789,683.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,179.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.38, for a total transaction of $2,421,163.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,805.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,547 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,299. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

