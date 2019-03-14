Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $20.29 Million Position in Extended Stay America (STAY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,309,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,362 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $20,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $18.10 on Thursday. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $22.58.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STAY. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price objective on Extended Stay America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.19.

WARNING: “Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $20.29 Million Position in Extended Stay America (STAY)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/epoch-investment-partners-inc-has-20-29-million-position-in-extended-stay-america-stay.html.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.