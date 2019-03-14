Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,261 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.95% of Cedar Fair worth $25,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth about $6,963,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth about $1,386,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

NYSE FUN opened at $55.00 on Thursday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.59). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22,432.99%. The company had revenue of $249.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FUN shares. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Macquarie raised Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

In other Cedar Fair news, CEO Richard Zimmerman purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $293,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,181.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/epoch-investment-partners-inc-raises-holdings-in-cedar-fair-l-p-fun.html.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.