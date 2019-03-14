Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 782,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280,245 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $22,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST opened at $34.16 on Thursday. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Casella Waste Systems had a negative return on equity of 114.82% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $174.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Peters sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $122,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,378.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 60,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $2,101,361.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,964,536.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 379,855 shares of company stock valued at $13,257,834. Corporate insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

