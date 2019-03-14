Equity Residential (EQR) Director David J. Neithercut Sells 50,000 Shares

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $3,726,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.80. 434,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,231. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.54). Equity Residential had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $652.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 203,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,340,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,546,000 after acquiring an additional 801,666 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 13.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 337,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,336,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQR. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Argus increased their price objective on Equity Residential to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

